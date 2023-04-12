Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $252,000 Stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,428 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 173,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 111,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWU opened at $33.15 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a twelve month low of $25.36 and a twelve month high of $34.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

