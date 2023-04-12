Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $256,000 Stock Position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 47,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at $721,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 31.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 17,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 3,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $183,244.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,785.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 8,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $391,301.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,191.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 3,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $183,244.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,785.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 268,827 shares of company stock worth $12,596,937 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $58.70 on Wednesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.01 and a 1-year high of $65.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.55.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $87.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.97 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 102.37% and a negative return on equity of 35.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ITCI shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.92.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

