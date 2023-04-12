Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $257,000 Stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 93.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,309 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 80.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,152,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,621,000 after buying an additional 513,450 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 138.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 861,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,333,000 after buying an additional 500,034 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 361.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 567,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,992,000 after buying an additional 444,191 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,014.8% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 210,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,874,000 after buying an additional 191,514 shares during the period. Finally, Shira Ridge Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,335,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXN opened at $53.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.83. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.31 and a fifty-two week high of $55.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

