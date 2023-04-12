Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $258,000 Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $122.18 on Wednesday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.05 and a 1-year high of $231.43. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.76.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.47. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 72.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on AAP. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wedbush upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.00.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

