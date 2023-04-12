Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $259,000 Holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,312 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 1,250.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 12.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 1,406.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,443 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on IMO shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. CIBC dropped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Scotiabank upgraded Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. TD Securities decreased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$82.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.33.

Imperial Oil Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of IMO stock opened at $54.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12-month low of $39.95 and a 12-month high of $58.99. The stock has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.50.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The energy company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.27. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 28.06% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3298 per share. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.15%.

Imperial Oil Profile

(Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen.

