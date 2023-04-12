Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $264,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANGL. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 574.2% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,385,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,330,000 after buying an additional 1,179,614 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,769,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,040,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,019,000 after buying an additional 509,545 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $9,855,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,317,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,789,000 after buying an additional 357,559 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $27.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.58. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $29.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.127 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. This is a boost from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

