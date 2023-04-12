Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $266,000 Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 7.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 3.2% during the third quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 6.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of MDB stock opened at $211.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.15 and a 1 year high of $438.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $216.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.97 and a beta of 1.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.20. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.38%. The firm had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.84 million. On average, equities analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $256.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $575.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.87.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total transaction of $2,916,960.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,227,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,125,080.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total transaction of $138,145.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,988.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total transaction of $2,916,960.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,227,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,125,080.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,901 shares of company stock worth $24,616,177 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.