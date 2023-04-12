Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $273,000 Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Silgan were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Silgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silgan during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Silgan by 470.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Silgan by 151.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Silgan by 94.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Silgan from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Silgan from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial upgraded Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Silgan from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Silgan from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Silgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

In other Silgan news, Director Anthony J. Allott sold 50,972 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $2,756,565.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 709,501 shares in the company, valued at $38,369,814.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SLGN stock opened at $52.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.59 and a fifty-two week high of $55.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.93 and a 200-day moving average of $50.89.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 6.27%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is 23.53%.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers dispensing and specialty closures for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, fragrance, and beauty products.

