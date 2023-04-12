Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $296,000 Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 855 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at about $93,936,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 198,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,426,000 after buying an additional 116,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $423,626,000 after purchasing an additional 84,947 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,994,000. Finally, Marshfield Associates increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 471,641 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $146,303,000 after buying an additional 57,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $332.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $328.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.54. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $291.00 and a one year high of $426.44. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.79.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $1.21 dividend. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 38.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DPZ shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $362.00 to $320.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $344.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $360.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

