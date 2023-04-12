Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $303,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,616,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,001,000 after buying an additional 19,242 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3,369.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,258,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,737,000 after buying an additional 1,222,258 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,082,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,247,000 after buying an additional 137,388 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 184.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,033,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,899,000 after buying an additional 671,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reliant Wealth Planning raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning now owns 752,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,307,000 after buying an additional 24,658 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $48.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.34. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.78 and a 52-week high of $49.64.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.