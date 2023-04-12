Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,384 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of BBY stock opened at $75.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.62. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $98.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 55.81% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 58.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on BBY shares. BNP Paribas cut Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $210,776.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,545.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $210,776.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,545.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $461,074.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,761.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,274 shares of company stock worth $4,074,758. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

