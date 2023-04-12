Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $255,000 in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 42,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 33,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLTR opened at $24.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.95. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 52-week low of $24.32 and a 52-week high of $25.33.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

