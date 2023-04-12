Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $278,000 in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $245.96 on Wednesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $217.12 and a 1-year high of $260.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $238.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.32.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

