Park Avenue Securities LLC Makes New $243,000 Investment in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.50% of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF alerts:

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Price Performance

Shares of LDEM opened at $45.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.66 million, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.78. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a one year low of $38.70 and a one year high of $53.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.17.

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Profile

The iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (LDEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index composed of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks with high environmental, social, and governance traits relative to their sector peers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.