Park Avenue Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,861 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RF. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 991.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

Regions Financial stock opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $24.33. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.54.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

Insider Activity at Regions Financial

In related news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,155.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,136.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

