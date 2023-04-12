Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 1,354 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNF. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 729.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on FNF. StockNews.com began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Shares of FNF stock opened at $35.37 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.84 and a 1-year high of $45.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.00 and its 200 day moving average is $38.65. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.22). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 44.23%.

About Fidelity National Financial

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc engages in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.