Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 202 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Life Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,455,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Life Storage by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,545,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,575,000 after acquiring an additional 729,587 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Life Storage by 1,908.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 678,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,107,000 after acquiring an additional 644,341 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Life Storage by 2,462.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 637,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,149,000 after acquiring an additional 612,328 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Life Storage by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,499,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,864,000 after acquiring an additional 547,484 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life Storage Price Performance

NYSE LSI opened at $145.42 on Wednesday. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.02 and a 12 month high of $151.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Life Storage Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.48%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LSI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Life Storage from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Life Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.22.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Featured Stories

