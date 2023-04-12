Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 259 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 682.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 320,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,238,000 after purchasing an additional 279,689 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 149,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 1,519.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 868,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,419,000 after acquiring an additional 198,009 shares in the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRNO opened at $63.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.35. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Terreno Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $50.36 and a twelve month high of $81.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 61.30%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Terreno Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.56.

Terreno Realty Corp. is a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W. Blake Baird on November 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

