Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 305 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,383,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,745,000 after acquiring an additional 286,345 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,480,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,300,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 974,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,771,000 after buying an additional 182,486 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 970,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,960,000 after buying an additional 889,912 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

XBI opened at $76.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.94 and a 200-day moving average of $81.63. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $61.78 and a 52 week high of $95.18.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

