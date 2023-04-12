Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases New Shares in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABG. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 428,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,805,000 after purchasing an additional 247,119 shares during the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,288,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 761,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,929,000 after purchasing an additional 198,985 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 360.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 241,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,953,000 after purchasing an additional 189,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,577,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,878,000 after purchasing an additional 122,138 shares during the last quarter.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $713,120.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,856.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $713,120.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,856.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP George A. Villasana sold 2,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.60, for a total transaction of $666,276.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,724. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,928 shares of company stock worth $7,441,409 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on ABG. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of ABG opened at $205.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.13. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.88 and a 52-week high of $253.67.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $9.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.23 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 33.22%. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 30.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc is a franchised automotive retailer. It operates through the Dealerships and Total Care Auto (TCA) segments. The Dealerships segment offers a range of automotive products and services fulfilling the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle including the sale of new and used vehicles and the provision of vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.