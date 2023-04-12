Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 6,231 Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,231 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Trex by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Trex by 119.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,499,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,456,000 after purchasing an additional 815,485 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Trex by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 12,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Trex by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 9,916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in shares of Trex by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 29,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Trex from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Trex from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark raised their price target on Trex from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Trex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Trex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

Trex Stock Performance

NYSE TREX opened at $50.11 on Wednesday. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.68 and a fifty-two week high of $67.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.49.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $192.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.46 million. Trex had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 16.69%. The business’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex Profile

(Get Rating)

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.