Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 7,039 IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IAA in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in IAA by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAA in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of IAA in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IAA in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.
IAA Stock Down 0.1 %
IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $523.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.55 million. IAA had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 67.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
IAA Profile
IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focus on a diverse set of global customers, providing buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.
