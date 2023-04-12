Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 7,039 IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IAA in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in IAA by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAA in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of IAA in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IAA in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Get IAA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

IAA Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:IAA opened at $39.89 on Wednesday. IAA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.50 and a 52 week high of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.84 and its 200-day moving average is $38.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.44.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $523.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.55 million. IAA had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 67.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAA Profile

(Get Rating)

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focus on a diverse set of global customers, providing buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.