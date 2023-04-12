Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 66,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 54,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 644,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.2% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $26.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $28.65. The company has a market capitalization of $57.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.15.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.40%.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 11,950 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $300,542.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,491,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,671,159.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

