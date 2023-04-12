Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GHY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 55.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 58,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 240,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 13,990 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 224,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period.

Get PGIM Global High Yield Fund alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brian Reid bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $43,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,385. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Dividend Announcement

Shares of GHY stock opened at $11.13 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.26 and its 200 day moving average is $11.07. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $13.43.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.32%.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.