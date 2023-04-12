Park Avenue Securities LLC Reduces Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,824 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegion by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegion by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Allegion by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Allegion by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Allegion by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Allegion stock opened at $101.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.33. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $87.33 and a twelve month high of $123.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.22. Allegion had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 61.54%. The firm had revenue of $861.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 34.75%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Allegion from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $116.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.78.

Allegion Plc engages in the provision of security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure, and productive. It operates through the Allegion Americas and Allegion International segments. Its brands include CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin. The company was founded on May 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

