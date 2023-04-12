Park Avenue Securities LLC Reduces Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at about $385,000. Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its stake in Nutrien by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Nutrien by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Nutrien by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocate Group LLC grew its stake in Nutrien by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 79,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Scotiabank raised shares of Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $92.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.65.

Nutrien Stock Up 3.0 %

Nutrien stock opened at $73.30 on Wednesday. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $67.52 and a twelve month high of $117.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.88.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.61). Nutrien had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 15.05%.

Nutrien Company Profile



Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

