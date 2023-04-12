Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 107 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,795,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,366,000 after purchasing an additional 575,165 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,268,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,328,000 after purchasing an additional 573,709 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 759.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 535,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,214,000 after purchasing an additional 472,818 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,538,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,607,000 after purchasing an additional 451,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth $36,594,000. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TER shares. TheStreet upgraded Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Loop Capital lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.38.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $102.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.56. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.81 and a 12 month high of $117.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.32.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $731.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.84 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 10.43%.

In other news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 11,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $1,112,977.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,861.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 11,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $1,112,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,861.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,216 shares of company stock worth $1,527,578. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

