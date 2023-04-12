Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 1,126 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMA. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Comerica from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Comerica from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Comerica from $78.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.28.

Comerica Price Performance

NYSE:CMA opened at $43.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.15. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $90.54.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Comerica had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $237,343.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at $496,587. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

(Get Rating)

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

See Also

