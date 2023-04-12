Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 1,342 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBJP. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 102.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 107,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 41.7% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 8,071 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,105,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF stock opened at $47.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.40. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.66.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

