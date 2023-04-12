Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 1,602 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 21,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Dell Technologies by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Dell Technologies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $583,219.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 841,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,695,643.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 283,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $11,375,194.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,493,945.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $583,219.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 841,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,695,643.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $41.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.03. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $52.60.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $25.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.99%.

A number of research firms have commented on DELL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. KGI Securities raised Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

