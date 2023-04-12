Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 828 Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Certara were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 58.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,200,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,859 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Certara in the third quarter valued at about $15,541,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,824,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 40.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,884,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,312,000 after purchasing an additional 827,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Certara in the third quarter valued at about $9,022,000. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERT opened at $23.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 256.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.57. Certara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $24.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.26.

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Certara had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $86.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Certara’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

CERT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Certara from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Certara from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Certara from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Certara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Certara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Certara currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.71.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

