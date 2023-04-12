Park Avenue Securities LLC Takes $244,000 Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 408 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindsell Train Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 9.0% during the third quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 916,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,802,000 after buying an additional 75,475 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 811,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 253.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 670,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,879,000 after purchasing an additional 481,050 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth $145,023,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 7.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,907,000 after purchasing an additional 20,885 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $678.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.42 and a beta of 1.27. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $340.48 and a 1 year high of $711.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $684.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $594.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $344.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.86 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 47.61% and a net margin of 27.59%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current year.

FICO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $463.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $697.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $715.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $709.00 to $807.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $727.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.80, for a total value of $210,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,464,786.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.80, for a total value of $210,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,464,786.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total value of $8,780,617.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,292.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,998 shares of company stock valued at $11,239,163. 3.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Profile

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.