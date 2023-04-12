Park Avenue Securities LLC Takes $254,000 Position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 67.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 68.8% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on FMX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.03.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $94.27 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.57. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $58.73 and a 12-month high of $95.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.59). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $9.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

