Park Avenue Securities LLC Takes $274,000 Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Murphy Oil by 73.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 8,987 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 446,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,026,000 after purchasing an additional 9,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,213 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

NYSE:MUR opened at $39.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.07. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $25.97 and a 52 week high of $51.28.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $975.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.62 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on MUR. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Murphy Oil in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 10,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $474,237.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,504 shares in the company, valued at $413,424. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 10,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $474,237.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,504 shares in the company, valued at $413,424. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $392,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

