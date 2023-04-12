Park Avenue Securities LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,656,000 after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 656,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,348,000 after acquiring an additional 25,160 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 569,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,856,000 after acquiring an additional 18,692 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 440,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,150,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 276.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 281,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,362,000 after buying an additional 207,085 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $235.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $232.48 and a 200 day moving average of $226.37. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $201.82 and a fifty-two week high of $261.10.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

