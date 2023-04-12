Park Avenue Securities LLC Takes Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LSCC. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $3,318,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,762,623.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 2,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total transaction of $183,397.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,322.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $3,318,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,762,623.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,249 shares of company stock valued at $10,277,346. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Up 0.6 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on LSCC. KeyCorp upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.90.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $91.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 71.84 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $43.41 and a 52-week high of $96.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.53.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 27.09%. The firm had revenue of $175.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

Recommended Stories

