Park Avenue Securities LLC Trims Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JBHT. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,437,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 565,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,381,000 after purchasing an additional 270,491 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,813,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2,067.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 201,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,483,000 after acquiring an additional 192,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,514,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total transaction of $1,008,749.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,196,383.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JBHT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $214.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $175.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.33. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.92 and a 1-year high of $200.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.13.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.53). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.26%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

