Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.63

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$14.63 and traded as low as C$12.12. Pason Systems shares last traded at C$12.26, with a volume of 139,103 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Pason Systems from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Pason Systems from C$19.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Pason Systems in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Pason Systems from C$25.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy cut Pason Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pason Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$18.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$997.60 million, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.43 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 36.92%.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

