PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Stake Cut by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,158 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in PDC Energy by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PDC Energy by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in PDC Energy by 350.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in PDC Energy by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 831 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 853 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDC Energy Stock Performance

PDCE opened at $68.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $89.22.

PDC Energy Cuts Dividend

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy producer reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.11 million. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 46.24%. The company’s revenue was down 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PDCE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PDC Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $134,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 548,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,775,134.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $434,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,456,354. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $134,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 548,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,775,134.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $1,491,455. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PDC Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

