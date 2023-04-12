PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) PT Raised to $77.00

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PDCE. StockNews.com started coverage on PDC Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $97.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $68.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.81. PDC Energy has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $89.22.

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy producer reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.11 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 46.24% and a return on equity of 42.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PDC Energy will post 13.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 8.65%.

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $134,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,775,134.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,894,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $134,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 548,228 shares in the company, valued at $36,775,134.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $1,491,455 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis bought a new position in PDC Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PDC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in PDC Energy by 2,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 459 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

