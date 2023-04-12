Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Has $296,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 561,570 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,547,000 after acquiring an additional 22,528 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 263,361 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 176,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,587,000 after acquiring an additional 19,403 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 23,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $6,143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. New Street Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.17.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.0 %

GOOGL stock opened at $105.35 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $131.60. The company has a market cap of $1.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,373,417. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.