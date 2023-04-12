Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $45.43

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$45.43 and traded as low as C$44.71. Pembina Pipeline shares last traded at C$45.09, with a volume of 1,688,411 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PPL shares. CIBC raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. CSFB lowered their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$51.80.

The company has a market capitalization of C$24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.41, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$44.84 and a 200-day moving average price of C$45.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.652 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 50.98%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

