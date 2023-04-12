Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its position in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,175 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,930,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,079,000 after purchasing an additional 158,927 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,332,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,624,000 after purchasing an additional 409,013 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,583,000 after purchasing an additional 47,046 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,267,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,548,000 after purchasing an additional 84,460 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 949,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,903,000 after purchasing an additional 16,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $147,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 151,998 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,490.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $147,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 151,998 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,490.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie T. Thornton sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $220,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,059.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,000 shares of company stock worth $1,249,240. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Price Performance

Shares of PRDO opened at $13.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.73 and its 200-day moving average is $13.27. Perdoceo Education Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65. The company has a market capitalization of $902.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.21.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $176.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Perdoceo Education from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Perdoceo Education in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU) segments. The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.