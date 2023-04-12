Peregrine Gold Limited (ASX:PGD) Insider Anees Sabet Buys 148,634 Shares

Peregrine Gold Limited (ASX:PGD – Get Rating) insider Anees Sabet purchased 148,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.40 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of A$58,859.06 ($38,979.51).

Anees Sabet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 29th, Anees Sabet purchased 102,408 shares of Peregrine Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.40 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of A$40,655.98 ($26,924.49).

Peregrine Gold Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 19.23, a current ratio of 29.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80.

Peregrine Gold Company Profile

Peregrine Gold Limited engages in the exploration of gold projects in Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Pilbara Gold project, which comprises eight granted exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 1,547 square kilometers located on the Sylvania Inlier in the south west of the prolific Pilbara region, Western Australia.

