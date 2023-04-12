PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) by 63.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 349,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,131 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $4,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 38.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 259,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 71,787 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 13.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 118,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 14,438 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 17.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 11.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 311,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after acquiring an additional 31,382 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 23.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 430,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,172,000 after buying an additional 82,176 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Brian Reid bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $35,310.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,700 shares in the company, valued at $67,089. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Announces Dividend

Shares of ISD opened at $12.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.23. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $14.40.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

