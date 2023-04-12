Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) COO Azmi Nabulsi Buys 10,000 Shares

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) COO Azmi Nabulsi acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.26 per share, with a total value of $82,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 99,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,423.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PHAT opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $345.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.55 and its 200-day moving average is $9.52. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $15.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 112.6% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 809.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 7,903 shares during the period. 98.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PHAT. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.17.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

