PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.42

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.42 and traded as low as $2.64. PHX Minerals shares last traded at $2.71, with a volume of 98,246 shares trading hands.

PHX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of PHX Minerals from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PHX Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.94 million, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.63.

PHX Minerals ( NYSE:PHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $18.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 million. PHX Minerals had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 30.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PHX Minerals Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edenbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 2.5% during the third quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,249,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,008,000 after acquiring an additional 127,024 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,219,070 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,063,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 165,468 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 2.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,933 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 10,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,046 shares during the last quarter. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

