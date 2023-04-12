Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 40,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 225,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.73.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

DOC stock opened at $14.73 on Wednesday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $18.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

See Also

