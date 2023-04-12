Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target Cut to $220.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $229.00 to $220.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $247.00 to $224.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $286.00 to $266.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $283.00 to $241.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $261.10.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PXD opened at $220.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $288.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.41.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.58 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $5.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $22.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.13%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 14.17%.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Natural Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.6% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $784,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,096 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

