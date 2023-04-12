Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,029 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:PXD opened at $220.39 on Wednesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $288.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.09 and a 200-day moving average of $227.93. The firm has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.41.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.08. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $5.58 per share. This represents a $22.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PXD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $247.00 to $224.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.10.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.